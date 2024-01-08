Ogenyi Onazi Loses Dad While Mourning Mom

It has been a difficult time for former Nigerian center midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, who confirmed the demise of his father while still mourning his mother.

On September 2, 2023, Ogenyi Onazi took to his Instagram page to post a series of pictures, posing beside his mother as he announced her demise.

In the caption, Onazi wrote: “Will life be the same without you? I doubt so. Your departure has turned a lot around. I can’t help but miss you, MOMMY.. My heart bleed”, with broken heart and crying emojis.

Earlier today, January 8, less than three months after the demise of his mother, Ogenyi Onazi took to his Instagram page to share a series of pictures of his mother and father to announce that his father has also died.

In the caption, the former Lazio midfielder wrote: “Still mourning the passing away of my dear mother now my Dad is gone.. what is remaining? Wicked world”, with a broken heart and crying emojis.

Note that Ogenyi Onazi, who lost his place in the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 2018 after making 52 appearances and scoring a goal, is currently playing for an Italian association football club, Avezzano.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old retired Nigeria international has made just three league appearances for the Italian lower league club, which he joined from Hong Kong Premier League club Kitchee in 2023.