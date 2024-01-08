Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 8th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 8th January 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu on Sunday directed a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged N585m scandal in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. He vowed to “decisively punish” those involved in any breaches and infractions unravelled during the investigations.

Vanguard: Fresh developments in the financial sector have shown that despite the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s move to ameliorate the cash crunch situation by suspending charges for cash withdrawals above regulatory limits, scarcity of currency notes in the banks nationwide has continued to hit harder, even after the Yuletide season.

The Nation: The Supreme Court will this week hear 21 appeals arising from the disputes over the March 18, 2023 governorship elections. In its schedule for the week, the cases on Ebonyi, Plateau, Delta, Adamawa, Abia, Ogun, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states will be heard between today and Thursday.

The Guardian: Nigerian economy may have been, excruciatingly, ensnared in a doom loop with entrenched runaway inflation, troubled currency market, upsetting deficit funding crisis, persistent pressure on local businesses and similar warning indicators halting a few but haphazard moves to create flywheel and break the circle.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.