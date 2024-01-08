I Witnessed A Lot Of Abortions Done Inside Synagogue – TB Joshua’s Ex-disciple (VIdeo)

A Nigerian lady and former disciple of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late TB Joshua, Bisola Afeye, has narrated her experience during her time at the church.

She stated this in an interview with BBC Africa, which conducted an investigation, which allegedly involved extensive research across three continents, and uncovered claims of systematic sexual abuse and rape committed by Joshua.

Bisola said she witnessed “dozens” of abortions during her 14 years inside the church, adding that most of the abortions were carried out at the medical department of the Synagogue.

The former disciple also revealed that she participated because of both “indoctrination” and threats of violence, adding that she herself was repeatedly raped by Joshua.

She said: “TB Joshua asked me to recruit virgins for him… So that he could bring them into the disciple-fold and disvirgin them.

“The disciples served his every need. They gave him massages, helped him dress, and sprayed perfume when he entered the room. They placed plastic gloves on his hands so he could eat his food without touching a crumb.”

Speaking further, Bisola stated that there were times when she would climb to the highest floor of the compound and cry, begging God to save her.

See the video below.