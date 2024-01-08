I Have No Regrets Making Fubara Rivers Governor – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he has no regrets about supporting Siminalayi Fubara to become the Governor of Rivers State.

Wike said this on Sunday while speaking at a New Year luncheon he organised in his country home, Rumueprikom, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the Rivers State.

The former Rivers governor said he and some leaders of the state picked and worked for Fubara’s emergence as the governor because they believed he was capable of consolidating his legacy.

According to Wike, the Rivers leaders supported Fubara to become the governor to ensure the unity of the state, adding that if he had wanted an Ikwerre man, nobody would have stopped him.

Wike explained that he had to ask those who showed interest, including the former Rivers PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, to drop their ambition in order to pave the way for a governor from the riverine area.

He disclosed that he invited Obuah, who was a major contender for the governorship election then to his house and asked him to drop his ambition and become the Director-General for the campaign.

He said: “Felix Obuah was in my team as chairman of the party. My predecessor seized Obua’s property, everything he owned, land, schools and hotels. The wife cried to him but he told his wife, ‘Don’t worry if it is the will of God, there is nothing you can do. He stood firm. They took everything he had.

“He was one of the frontrunners in the 2023 governorship election. I told him in my house to step down so that he wouldn’t run. He looked at me but I said you won’t run. He said if that was what I was saying, he wouldn’t run. But I say you will be DG, go and campaign for that election.

“I say you must be DG, and he said if that is what you want I will go and do it. And he did it. I see all kinds of things going on. They are talking evil about him. But he is here and he will still be here.

“Those, who open their mouths to talk don’t know anything. I was the one who paid for the forms for anybody who wanted to run for elections as governor, House of Assembly and National Assembly. Let one person raise his hand and say he bought forms.

“We say we are all family members with no need for acrimony. Don’t spend your money, we will agree on who will run. The day we made the final decision, the Chairman of the elders’ council nearly collapsed.

“He is here. OCJ Okocha was there, Awuse was there. Omehia was there. He nearly collapsed. Why? He wanted a governor from the riverine area.

“When I looked at him, I said, ‘Why will I allow this old man to just die.’ I say let’s not create the impression that there are people who want to monopolise power.

“Let’s allow everybody to be part of it because we belong to one Rivers State. If I had wanted, nobody would have stopped me. Nobody had what it takes to even be near me.

Story continues below advertisement

“And to God be the glory, I don’t regret what I did and I will never regret what I did because I want the unity of this state for us to forge ahead. If I wanted an Ikwerre man, nobody would have stopped me”.