I Am Saying It With All Authority That Wike Is Not The King Of Rivers State – Ikoawaji

A member of the Rivers State Elders Forum, Asukuwe Ikoawaji, has said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is not the king of Rivers State.

Ikoawaji’s assertion follows a statement from Wike stating that the people of Rivers will soon know who is in charge and who is not.

The former Rivers governor made the statement on Saturday while visiting the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Victor Giadom, raising speculation of another round of political realignment.

He had said, “Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road. When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. There is a time for everything.”

However, speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning programme on Monday, Ikoawaji insisted that nobody is in charge of Rivers State.

According to him, “It’s not true. And I’m saying it with all amount of authority, Wike is not the political king of Rivers State.

“Life is turn by turn. If you think today is your turn, tomorrow will be another person’s turn.

“There was a time people talk more than anybody that is talking today. But where are they today?

“Everybody has a right to say what he wants to say; in Nigeria you have a freedom of speech. But when the time comes, like I have said in a previous interview, the Rivers people will decide.

“Nobody today can say ‘I own Rivers State.”