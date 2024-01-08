Fulani Herdsmen Have Subdued Amotekun, Yorubas Now Flee From Their Homes, Farmland – Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Fulani herders are subduing Amotekun in the Southwest.

The lawyer lamented that killer herders are ravaging the southwest while Lagos State is busy demolishing properties that belong to the Igbos.

Speaking via his X account, Ejimakor lamented that Yorubas are now fleeing their homes and farms because of the attack.

Ejimakor asserted that Igbo properties are being demolished in Lagos while the same Igbos are also accused of planning to take over Yoruba land.

He wrote, “News: Fulani herdsmen are currently ravaging Yorubaland, subduing Amotekun & causing Yorubas to flee their homes & farms.

“In another news: Igbo properties are being demolished in Lagos & Igbos are being accused of plotting to take over Yorubaland (Lagos).”

He also decried the rate of checkpoints in the Southeast over Kanu’s non-release while terrorists massacred people in Plateau and Kaduna States.

“From the Christmas Eve genocidal massacre in Plateau to the ongoing carnage in Kaduna, TERRORISTS are on a rampage in a sparsely-policed Northern Nigeria, whereas there’s a per half-a-mile army/police checkpoint in the Southeast as a bulwark for not freeing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” he added.