Fubara: If You Give ‘Mumu’ Power He Will End Up Playing With It – Nwanosike Defends Wike

The chairman of the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, has said more Ijaw people have been given federal appointments because of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Nwanosike, a close associate of Wike, insisted that the governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, lacked the capacity to manage the power given to him.

The Chairman claimed that Wike has been instrumental in getting Ijaw people federal appointments.

Nwanosike insisted that Wike gave power to Fubara for the sake of equity and not because he was afraid of anyone.

Taking a jab at the governor, he noted that if power is given to someone who is not sensible, he would end up playing with it.

According to him, ”They want to pay good for evil. That lie would not stand. Let it be put on record, under Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, more Ijaw sons and daughters have been given greater political appointments in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”Nyesom Wike has been instrumental to all those Ijaw sons and daughters having those wonderful political appointments. And I am happy our leader, the Gburugburu 1, Eze Ndigbo, came out here and made it clear that Nyesom Wike, as an Ikwerre man, has done the unthinkable that no man can do.

“He told Ikwerre people, ‘Fear not. I know where I am leading you. I will never mislead you.’ Allow them; we all belong to the same Rivers state; let them have a bite of the cake, too, as a people. He gave them the power, not because he was afraid of them. He gave them the power for equity, fairness and justice.

”But if you give mumu man wey no know something power, he go carry am play, hin go carry am play, no be so?”