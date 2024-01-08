Flashback: Why I Attacked TB Joshua When He Was Alive – Apostle Suleman

Barely a year ago, the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, cleared the air on why he attacked renowned cleric, late Prophet TB Joshua, when he was alive.

Prophet TB Joshua, born Temitope Balogun Joshua, passed away on June 5, 2021.

The Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist and philanthropist was the leader and founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) a Christian megachurch in Lagos.

Naija News understands that TB Joshua was caught up in a series of controversies while he was alive.

One of those moments saw Apostle Suleman verbally attacking the SCOAN founder, calling him out on his church altar.

In a then-viral video uploaded on YouTube by his church, Apostle Suleman explained that he attacked TB Joshua because he granted his pulpit to a woman who told lies about several respected clergymen in the country.

In the said video clip, Apostle Suleman said, “I personally had an issue with him because some lady came on his altar and was giving testimonies of things I know never happened. They were lies. She spoke against the late Archbishop (Benson Idahosa), Papa (Enoch) Adeboye, and Papa Ayo (Oritsejafor).

“I personally overreacted, which I wasn’t supposed to do. I got upset and my media had to respond, so I came to the altar and attacked the man. I didn’t know there was a video where he condemned the actions of that woman. Obviously, he was not around the pulpit when the woman was doing that.”

However, Suleman said at the time that he does not follow social media and that he was more sensitive to the Holy Spirit, adding that the Holy Spirit rebuked him when he criticised Joshua.

Naija News understands that Apostle Suleman made the confession during the second memorial anniversary of Joshua.

“When the man died, there was a lot of talk about him being fake. Validation is of God. Leave it alone! Before he (Joshua) died we made peace. Somebody brokered peace and we spoke and I apologised to him,” the Omega Fire general overseer said.

Suleman advised young preachers to emulate the likes of Pastor William Kumuyi and RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye, who do not condemn people but preach Jesus, adding that any Christian establishment that is of God will stand no matter the persecution.

TB Joshua Trending Three Years After Death

Naija News reports that the new week commenced with the late TB Joshua’s name trending on social media.

The Genesis of the trend was the release of a documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) investigative the late clergyman and televangelist.

In the documentary, BBC revealed how some church members and workers shielded the congregation from the truth, which lasted over two decades of TB Joshua’s ministry.

In a snippet which made rounds online, some alleged survivors of abuse, rape and molestation narrated how they were exploited, manipulated, and silenced by the late TB Joshua.

The development has since generated a mixed reaction on and off social media across boards.