Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration For April

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has released prophetic declarations for April 2024.

Naija News reports that the controversial ‘Man of God’ released the declaration in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, April 1st, 2024.

In his prophetic declaration for the new month, Apostle Suleman prayed that this month is blessed for his followers.

He wrote: “A life of hell can be defined as living from hand to mouth(Luke 16.23-24).

“This month, the Lord shall give you more than enough, and you will be so blessed that you will be a blessing (Genesis 12.2).

“In the 4th month, heavens were opened unto Ezekiel (Ezekiel 1.1).

“This month of April, may your heavens open up perpetually. Be blessed in Jesus’ precious name.”

Recall that in January, Suleman filed two libel suits at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory against two bloggers, namely, Maureen Omorinsola Badejo and George Chijioke.

In the separate cases, Suleman is demanding N1billion from each of the bloggers.

The clergyman accused Badejo of defaming him in a series of social media posts where she “published several defamatory statements against the plaintiff.”

According to the statement of claim filed by Apostle Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien, on 19 January, 2023, the claimant chronicled the various alleged libellous social media publications.

The plaintiff lamented that the defamatory contents caused him incalculable damage and brought him to ridicule among members of his Church and business partners who are spread across the globe.

Consequently, the claimant urged the court to declare that the “publications made by the defendant on her Facebook social media page on the 12 May, 2021, and other publications on different days relating to same defamatory subject matter, are libellous, false, malicious, injurious and have lowered the reputation and integrity of the plaintiff in the estimation of right-thinking members of the society within and outside Nigeria.”

He prayed for an order “directing the defendant to retract and/or delete all the libellous publications she has made against the plaintiff.”

The Evangelist also demanded an “unreserved apology from the defendant,” which is to be published in three reputable national dailies, and within seven days from the date of judgement.