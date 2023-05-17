‘Author Of Fake News’ – Apostle Suleman Knocks Keyamo Over Call For Social Media Regulation

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has slammed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, over the call for regulation of social media so as to curb the peddling of fake news.

Naija News reported that Keyamo noted that while social media has its advantages, measures must be put in place to sanitize the system.

The Minister spoke through his special adviser, Niyi Fatogun in a media workshop on ‘Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: the obligations of journalists to their country’, organised by the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa.

He explained that fake news, which is capable of destroying the fabric of the country must be curtailed at all costs.

Reacting to the news, Apostle Suleman via his Twitter page described Keyamo as one of the authors of fake news.

According to the controversial clergyman, the minister only wants social media regulated because of the attacks he gets from netizens.

He wrote: ”One of the Authors of Fake News who poses to be a lawyer now wants social media regulated because of the constant bashing he gets. (Gal 6.7). 2017 he connived with a Canadian-based lady whom I NEVER met.

”He dropped a senseless legal suit online and copied over 200 bloggers. I woke up to find a suit supposedly meant for me online.

”Mr lawyer, what do you call that news you were peddling to destroy a man’s reputation? you know all you did. You were then made a SAN for a job well done.

”What you did to me and others will haunt you for life down to your generation. Leave social media, it’s very okay and needs no regulation.”