How To Stop Fake News On Social Media – Festus Keyamo Discloses

The Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Barrister Festus Keyamo has called for the regulation of social media so as to curb the peddling of fake news.

Keyamo noted that while social media has its advantages, measures must be put in place to sanitize the system.

The Minister spoke through his special adviser, Niyi Fatogun in a media workshop on ‘Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: the obligations of journalists to their country’, organised by the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa.

He explained that fake news, which is capable of destroying the fabric of the country must be curtailed at all cost.

The minister also said that laws must be put in place that illegalize fake news.

He said, “Social media has come to stay. Gone are those days when we used to beg editors or be at their mercy to get your views out there,” when an editor decides which story to put there and which story to ignore.

“Today everyone puts their thoughts out uncensored which is a very good thing.

“It is good for mankind. However, we also know that it comes with its own problems.

“We must make sure we don’t kill the good because of the bad. So the best [we can do] is to support the good and mitigate against the bad and ugly.

“You kill fake news by killing fake social media accounts. Secondly, we must make laws that illegalise fake news that are capable of destroying the fabric of the nation.

“Fake news is capable of destroying the fabrics of the nation. Those forwarding such news must also be held liable….such should not be tolerated.”