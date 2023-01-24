Sex Scandal: Charly Boy Issues Warning To Apostle Suleman, Reveals Scary Dream About Him

Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has issued a warning to the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Naija News reports that Suleman recently made headlines over his alleged sexcapades with Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, and other actresses.

Halima made shocking revelations on how the controversial clergyman slept with her even when she was bleeding and also said she had three abortions for him.

In a post shared via Twitter on Tuesday, Charly Boy said it is no news that many Nigerian pastors engage in either fraudulent activities or scumbags but Suleman engages more in illicit acts.

The singer warned Apostle Suleman to be careful adding he dreamt about him being attacked by women and his manhood was cut off.

He wrote: “No be say I too like to yab Pastor’s but I know many Nigerian Pastors are either fraudulent or just scumbags.

“Dats putting it mildly. But dis one takes the cake. Suleman, u better be careful ooo. I dey dream last night wey some women attacked you cutting off ur penis.”

Halima Abubakar Once Tattooed Apostle Suleman’s Name

Meanwhile, a close friend of Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, Benita in a recent interview spoke on the actress’s alleged relationship with Johnson Suleman.

Benita in the interview with social media blogger, Temiola Sobola claimed that she was aware of Halima’s relationship with the cleric.

She further stated that her friend aborted three pregnancies while in a relationship with Apostle Suleman.

Benita added that she and Halima had no idea Suleman was a pastor because they assumed he worked in the oil and gas industry.