Doyin Okupe Speaks After Resigning From Labour Party

Nigerian politician, Doyin Okupe has shed more light on his decision to resign from the Labour Party (LP) after the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, resigned his membership of the party via a letter made available on Monday.

In his personally signed resignation letter, Okupe explained that he sees no reason to remain in the party after its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lost the 2023 election because the Labour Party was a special purpose vehicle which does not align with his political views.

He asserted that he is seeking an exit from the party because his ideology conflicts with that of the party.

Giving further details in a post via his account on the X platform, Okupe added that his decision to dump the Labour Party is not a result of a fight with the leadership of the party or its members.

He emphasized that his decision is strictly based on ideology.

“Today I resigned my membership from #LabourParty solely on ideological grounds, I have neither grouse or guile against anyone either within the leadership or membership of the party,” he wrote.