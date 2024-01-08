EFCC Invites Betta Edu Over Alleged N585 Million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to its headquarters in Abuja over an alleged N585M scandal.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency invited Edu to its headquarters following a presidential directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordering her suspension and investigation.

In an interview with Daily Trust, an EFCC operative revealed that an official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her to clarify some issues in her ministry.

He said the EFCC had earlier recommended the immediate suspension of the minister in order to pave the way for the ongoing investigation that the President had ordered.

The source noted that the commission swung into action immediately after the President ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged payment of N585.189 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states into a private account.

The source said: “Our investigation into the alleged payment won’t be thorough if we didn’t recommend the Minister’s suspension. Her suspension will give us liberty to do our job thoroughly as directed by the President.

“An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her. We expect her to honour the invitation to give proper insight into the issue at hand. So, we expect her to arrive here anytime soon.”