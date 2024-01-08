Ban On Illegal Mining Still In Force – Borno

The Borno Government sternly reiterated its restrictions on illicit mining on Sunday and threatened anybody who disobeyed with severe repercussions.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri, state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security Prof. Usman Tar urged the public to abide strictly by the ban.

“The military and security agencies are requested to be vigilant and apprehend defaulters. For the avoidance of doubt, the ban on illegal mining remains active in the light of the fragile security situation in Borno. Let’s enforce the ban. Any illegal miner caught will be prosecuted,” the statement read.

On Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria reported that 17 solid minerals were found in Borno, according to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

The minerals include mica, silica sand, gypsum, granite, flutters earth, uranium, quarts, magnetite, diatomite, trona, limestone, kaolin, potash, and iron ore.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Oladele Alake, and United States Assistant Secretary for Energy and Natural Resources, Geoffrey Pratt, in November initiated discussions to explore financial support for mining projects and infrastructure in Nigeria.

Naija News gathered that the decision to establish a joint team of officials from both nations was reached during their meeting on the sidelines of the Mines & Money conference in London.