EFCC Arrests Illegal Miners, Seizes 12 Trucks Loaded With Lithium In Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recorded more victories in the fight against illegal mining in the state.

The anti-graft agency on Tuesday reported the seizure of 12 trucks carrying various types of solid minerals that were mined without a license in Kwara State.

During a parade of the suspects in Ilorin, the Zonal Commander of EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, stated that the arrests took place in different locations such as Patigi, Igbeti, and Ogbomoso areas near Kwara state.

Nzekwe emphasized that this offence is punishable by life imprisonment under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.

The majority of the apprehended suspects were identified as truck drivers, and some of them implicated foreign nationals as well as a few Nigerians involved in this illegal activity.

Nzekwe issued a stern warning that the EFCC will continue its unwavering fight against corruption and will spare no effort in dismantling the networks of illegal mining operators throughout the country.

“Aside from the law that frowns on illegal mining activities, the act is an economic sabotage capable of causing environmental devastation, socio-economic hardship, insecurity, banditry and a host of other vices.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the minerals suspected to be marble stone, white powder, lithium and lepidolite, among others, are being transported outside the country for production of goods at the expense of the Nigerian economy,” Nzekwe said.

He disclosed the details of the registration number of the twelve trucks impounded by the anti-graft agency as thus: FG 179 6B, KWM 398 XA, TRE 419 YJ, ABC 795 XD, KWS 351 XC, ZUR 370 XJ, YL 667 XA, T3815 LA, AAA998XA, SHD 625XA and KWM 416 XA.

The Suspects arrested include; Nura Lawan, Tunde Jimoh, Sani Umar, Oyeleke Sunkanmi, Adegboyega Oluwashola, Mohammed Umar, Muhammed Abubakar, Dawud Muideen, Chukwu Okpara Idam, Ganiyu Roqeeb, Umina Umina, Nura Ibrahim, Isiyaku Jibril and Samaila Ibrahim.

Others are; Idris Isah, Abdullahi Adamu, Yusuf Auwal, Aminu Usman, Muhammed Musa, Yusuf Ibrahim, Abdullahi Sani, Ishola Mayowa Qudus, Zakariyau Yusuf, Abubakar Dauda, Mohammed A Mohammed, Soliu Mohammed, Sunday Adewale and Adeyemi Michael.

The rest are Idris Mohammed, Auwal Adam, Yusuf Ibrahim, Abdullahi Lawal, Damilare Samuel, Idris Oyeniran, Peter Gaya, Sulaiman Kabiru, Abdulwasiu Jimoh, Azeez Taofik, Isyaka Olalekan, Taofik Bello and Sadiq Murtala.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.