Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 7th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 7th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has written to over 85 entities comprising corporate organisations and individuals over an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent foreign exchange allocations under the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The Vanguard: Against the backdrop of the promise made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his New Year address that his administration will implement a “national living wage” this year, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised a team to negotiate with the government.

The Nation: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it visited Dangote Group Headquarters with a search warrant for some vital documents on forex allocations to the company from 2014 to 2023 during the tenure of former Governor of Cental Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Daily Trust: There are beginning to be calls for the removal of Dr Betta Edu as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for directing the payment of the sum of N585.189 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun and Lagos States into a private account.

