Connect with us

Nigeria Entertainment News

My Husband Asked If I’d Have Married Him If He Was Mechanic – Regina Daniels

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently shared an intriguing and humorous glimpse into her personal life, particularly a conversation with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In an amusing revelation, Daniels disclosed a rather thought-provoking question posed by her husband: “Would you have married me if I was a mechanic?”

The actress, known for her vibrant personality and roles in Nollywood, took a moment before crafting a witty response.

She playfully retorted, wondering if their paths would have crossed at his hypothetical mechanic shop, adding a light-hearted twist to the conversation.

The actress wrote on her Instagram account, “Small gist everyone: So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said, ‘G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic?’

“I laughed. I really didn’t know the response I was to give, but my reply was ‘Where would you see me? When I come to fix a car?’

Story continues below advertisement

“Dim idiegwu.”

Related Topics:

is an Associate at Naija News. He is a news media enthusiast, he holds a degree in psychology and loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: [email protected], Instagram: adeniyidman

Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement