Regina Daniels Reacts As Ex-lover, Somadina Unveils His Son

Nollywood actress cum billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, has expressed excitement that her ex-boyfriend, Somdina Adinma, has matured into fatherhood.

Naija News reports that Somadina took to his Instagram page to share a lovely picture of his son.

The boy was marking his first birthday, and his father celebrated him with a photo collage and wrote, “Happy first birthday, my first sunshine.”

Reacting to the post, Regina Regina expressed excitement that Somadina had finally unveiled his son and wished the baby a happy birthday.

She wrote, “Our baby has been revealed. Happy birthday, son.”

Why I’m The Biggest Actor In Africa

In other news, Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has boasted about being the biggest actor on the African continent.

Naija News reports that the talented thespian spoke while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the Menisms Podcast.

Timini said he has consistently acted for 15 years, inspired many young actors, and opened up the leading male young actor category in the movie industry.

According to the movie star, there was no lead role for young men when he joined the Nollywood industry, as the lead roles were either played by an old man or a lady.