‘He Is A Man Of Action’ – Tinubu Sends Message To NNPC Boss, Mele Kyari On His Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has described the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari as a man of action.

The President’s words were contained in a statement on Sunday on the occasion of Kyari’s birthday celebration.

Naija News reports Tinubu, in a message on Sunday by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, further commended Kyari as a proactive man who has the ability to diagnose problems and give pragmatic solutions.

He prayed that God should give the NNPCL boss more wisdom and strength to serve Nigeria as he celebrates his birthday on January 8.

The full message reads: “President Bola Tinubu felicitates the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, as he marks his birthday on January 8.

“The President commends the diligence, passion, and expertise the foremost geologist brings to tasks as one of the longest-tenured chief executives in the history of Africa’s most valuable energy company.

“Mele is a man of action, rather than words. He is proactive in his approach. His ability to diagnose complicated problems with thoughtful and pragmatic solutions has created a path for him to continue rendering valuable service to our nation. I wish him a happy birthday,” the President says.

“President Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah grant the business executive more wisdom and strength in his service to Nigeria.”