Atiku, Peter Obi, Others Not Currently Focused On Contesting For 2027 Presidency– NCF

The National Consultative Front (NCFront) has stated that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and other opposition leaders are at the moment not focused on contesting for the 2027 Presidency.

The group led by Prof Pat Utomi, stated this in a statement signed by its acting spokesperson, Hamisu San Turaki, in Abuja on Sunday.

It said that the opposition leaders are set to initiate a new ultra mega political party to rescue Nigeria from the “misrule” of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the inaugural meeting will take place this month.

The NCF said it was holding consultations on how to streamline and strengthen its political forces to be able to rescue the country from the dangerous slide into misrule and anarchy foisted by the APC-led Federal Government.

It also affirmed that the rumour about a 2027 agenda is a panicky and mischievous agenda of hatchet jobbers to divide the opposition and frustrate the merger proposal for leading opposition parties muted by Atiku before it takes off.

The statement reads, “The National Consultative Front, NCFront led by Prof Pat Utomi wishes to debunk the insinuation in the Media that leading opposition leaders like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and probably Dr Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP are already jostling to run for the Nigerian Presidency in the next circle of general elections in 2027.

“The NCFront therefore states categorically that the current erroneous view in the media is a panicky and mischievous agenda of hatchet jobbers to divide the opposition and frustrate the merger proposal for leading opposition parties muted by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar before it takes off, knowing fully well that the unity of the opposition in Nigeria will, without stress, defeat and overthrow the present flip-flop governance and wrongheaded policies of the present Tinubu-led APC administration.

“For the avoidance of doubt, leading opposition leaders and parties in Nigeria are at the moment not focused on contesting for political offices in 2027 but presently holding consultations on how to streamline and strengthen their political forces to be able to rescue the country from the dangerous slide into misrule and anarchy foisted by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government as well as its exploitative economic policies which have landed millions of households and citizens in Nigeria into abject poverty and penury, making the renewed hope mantra of the Tinubu Government, a mere consolidation of the rudderless policies of despair and hopelessness of the Buhari regime.

“Finally, we wish to inform Nigerians that a Merger Facilitation Group of key opposition leaders led by Prof Pat Utomi is now set to convene the inaugural meeting of the merger process of leading opposition parties aimed at building a major mega political party of the Nigerian people to rescue Nigeria by checkmating and dislodging the unpopular and self-serving rule of the APC government.

“The inaugural meeting is scheduled to hold this month.”