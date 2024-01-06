Video: Traders Beg For Mercy As Lagos Govt Officials Seize Their Goods

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, seized goods displayed by traders along the highway.

Naija News reports that a video shared online showed the moment traders were pleading for mercy as their goods were being confiscated by Lagos state environmental officials.

Sharing the video online, the state Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, warned that the agency cannot be emotional about law enforcement.

He also disclosed that the traders have been warned severally to desist from selling their goods on the walkway, setbacks or main road.

He wrote, ‘’We cannot be emotional about enforcement. We have severally warned that traders should desist from displaying or selling things on the walkway, setbacks or main road. It defaces the city and majorly for people’s safety.

Early Friday, Special operatives of KAI/LAGESC again dislodged street traders operating on Agege Motor road, Old Secretariat GRA Ikeja, Awolowo way, Alausa Secretariat, Agidingbi Jakande road inward LTV 8, Ojodu Berger, Fagba road.’’

Watch the video below,

Man Apprehended For Attacking Lagos State Workers With Charms

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, has revealed that officials of the agency were attacked with weapons and charms while on a routine monitoring exercise along Musical Village, Awolowo Road, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The agency disclosed the development via a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Oki lamented that the assailant held their staff hostage for hours.

He, however, said that the assailant had been caught and handed over to security operatives for prosecution.

According to him, “These assailants not only obstruct our staff but also hold them hostage for hours, these acts of hooliganism will not deter us from carrying out our duties.

“Thankfully, we managed to overcome these attacks without any casualties. Our staff’s resilience and quick responses have played a crucial role in overpowering the assailants and preventing more severe consequences.”

In the statement, Oki called on the general public to support the agency in its mission to curb the menace of building collapses across the state.

It read, “Incidents of harassment and attacks tend to jeopardise the agency monitoring activities and can potentially pose significant threats to the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

He urged the citizens to collaborate in ensuring the safety and integrity of structures that will foster a secure environment for all.