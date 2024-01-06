Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 6th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 6th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has summoned some officials of the Dangote Group to Abuja to come along with detailed documents on foreign exchange transactions by the conglomerate covering the last nine years.

The Guardian: President Bola Tinubu has tasked the nation’s security chiefs to ensure that there is conclusive victory against the myriad of security threats assailing the country. Addressing security helmsmen and heads of intelligence agencies during a Presidential Security Briefing at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, President Tinubu said while good progress is being made with the elimination of some security threats across multiple theatres, success would ultimately be defined by a final conclusion to the multi-dimensional menace.

The Nation: President Bola Tinubu yesterday charged security forces in the country to expedite action against bandits terrorizing the country, warning that the nation’s target of a $1 trillion economy would be in jeopardy should the situation persist. He was addressing security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at a Presidential Security Briefing at the State House, in Abuja.

Daily Trust: Illegal mining operations have continued to thrive in North East states despite the ban and strict regulations promised to be enforced by governors, Daily Trust Saturday reports. Checks revealed that activities of the illegal miners in the North East states have further exacerbated the already precarious security challenges bedevilling the region.

