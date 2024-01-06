Netizens Gift Over N2 Million To Woman Dragged For Waking Up At Wee Hours To Cook For Husband

An X user, @_Debbie_OA, who was criticised for disclosing that she wakes up at 4.50 am daily to prepare food for her husband, has received over N2 million from netizens.

Naija News reports that the lady went viral after she disclosed that she began to wake up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband after he told her that his colleague brought two spoons with her food so that they could eat together.

She tweeted, “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 am.”

The tweet generated controversy, with some individuals claiming she is insecure for feeling that she has to keep her man by waking up to cook for him.

A professor, identified as Uju Anya, who seemed displeased with the lady’s comment, condemned her actions.

UjuAnya wrote, “So you’re saying you rise before dawn to cook for an able-bodied adult so that he doesn’t beg coworkers for food and fuck somebody for day-old rice and chicken.”

Another user, @emelleionaire, wrote, “Just married, and someone can steal him with small okro and pounded yam? So my sister in Christ, what is your war plan for when your beggar husband comes across stew that is sweeter than yours?”

Despite the controversy, a group of X users rallied support for her by contributing to celebrate her dedication.

Sharing screenshots of her account balance, she wrote, “She’fe pami ni.

“I’ve never seen this amount before. I’ve been busy at the hospital, and turned off DND to see this, ahhh Jesus. Thank you all so much.

“Oh, I forgot to mention that an Angel recommended me for a Virtual Assistant role, Remote, 50k monthly. What else do I want??? Amazing Mercy😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.

“Where’s the tweet with my account number again, gan sef? Please, it’s okay, I’m scared😭🙏🏽🙏🏽”

As of the time of this report, the lady has gotten more than N2 million from well-wishers.

See the screenshot below,

While commending her, an X user, @Captainchuks_81, wrote, “You went on your kneels using your office as the wife to ask God for help with a sincere heart for a loving husband and you think money is where God will stop. Brace up for more shocker, money is the least of things onise iyanu uses in showing off.”

Another user, @Benn_X1, wrote, “When men find a good woman on the TL, they praise her and even contribute money for her. Nobody is thinking about ‘snatching’ her from her husband. Any man who is rumoured to be a good husband automatically becomes a target for snatching.”

“My wife and I sent your husband 50K. God has answered your prayers. I love what you seem to have in your family,” Solomon_Buchi added.