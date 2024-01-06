‘If Anything Happens To My Parents, I Will Find You’ – BBNaija’s Ilebaye Fumes

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ edition, Ilebaye, has expressed anger over the level at which her parents are being dragged on social media.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via X on Friday.

Ilebaya noted that she had not done anything wrong worth calling her parents dead, adding that she would go after online trolls if anything happened to them.

She wrote, “I have never said anything or dragged anyone on this app. Have always been on my lane. And you call my parent dead. All in the name of drag! What wrong have those innocent people done to you. With the tears that dropped while typing this, my God will judge you. If anything happens to my parents, I promise you, I will find you.”

Meanwhile, Ilebaye has demanded an apology from her colleague, Seyi Awolowo, over a comment he made during the show.

The reality TV star insisted that Seyi must apologize to her parents for making derogatory remarks about how she was brought up.

Naija News recalls that Seyi had during their stay on the reality show said Ilebaye lacks home training.

Reacting during an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ilebaye argued that she is well brought up.

She asserted that her parents took their time in grooming her into the person that she is.

Ilebaye, however, revealed that she has forgiven Seyi but insisted that he must apologize to her parents.