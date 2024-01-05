Rivers Crisis: Join Hands With Me, Allow Peace Prevail – Fubara Pleads

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has called on all disgruntled factions within the state to unite with him in fostering peace.

Fubara emphasized that the absence of peace could lead to division within the state, underscoring the importance of unity.

These remarks coincide with the ongoing discord between Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Addressing the Ogoni Day celebration at Bori Town in Khana Council, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was represented by his deputy, Ngozi Odu, said: “I, therefore, want to plead with everyone to put our hands together and allow peace to prevail across the state because without peace, there will be unnecessary division. We don’t need that now.

“We do not joke with all the councils in the senatorial district, in which Ogoni is a major block; therefore, bringing development here is a top priority of this administration.

“You know that we have talked about electricity and security in Ogoni land and these are top priorities of the government.“

In a separate development, commendation has been extended to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for setting aside their party differences to broker a peace deal for the advancement of Rivers State.

The Coalition of Minority and Indigenous Ethnic Groups in Africa conveyed this commendation during a press conference held yesterday.

Commending them for exemplifying sportsmanship, convener Yakubu Dauda also praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for effectively implementing the agreement aimed at restoring peace in the state.

Dauda highlighted that the governor’s actions demonstrated immense respect towards President Bola Tinubu, ensuring that all conflicting factions within the state laid down their weapons for the collective benefit of the people of Rivers.