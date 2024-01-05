Police Dismiss Two Inspectors Over Alleged Robbery

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two of its personnel, Sunday Adetoye and Ogunleye Stephen, over alleged corruption and robbery.

Naija News understands that the two Inspectors who were assigned to Zone 2 Command Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, were labelled with offences including armed robbery, official corruption, and illegal duty.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Mohammed Ali, made the decision to dismiss them after a thorough Orderly Room trial.

Inspector Adetoye, with Force number 279495, and Inspector Stephen, with Force number 223521, along with two members of a Vigilante Group named Semiu Afisu and Abidoye Femi, as well as a driver named Charles John, allegedly carried out a raid on a residence in the Obada-Oko community in Ogun State.

The said incident occurred at approximately 10 pm on November 23, 2023.

According to reports, they were armed with two Submachine SMG rifles and live ammunition during the raid. Without a warrant, they proceeded to search the apartment belonging to individuals named Taiwo Monsuru and Akintola Sunday.

Shockingly, they made off with five iPhones, one Samsung smartphone, one Tecno smartphone, and two laptop computers.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Umma Ayuba, elucidated the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

According to her, the police officers stationed at Ifo Division established a roadblock upon receiving information from other residents of the apartment regarding the incident.

Armed with the description of the vehicle involved, the officers successfully apprehended its occupants, with the exception of ASP Ajayi Victor, who was the ringleader of the illicit operation. It is important to note that ASP Ajayi Victor is currently evading arrest and remains at large.

“The AIG has directed that the dismissed officers be charged to court alongside the civilians involved, while he urges all officers and men of the force to remain professional in the discharge of their duties by the law, as anyone found wanting will be accountable for his or her action or inaction,” the police statement reads.