Osun Gets New Police Commissioner

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has appointed Bzigu Kwazhi, as the Police Commissioner for Osun State to replace Isyaku Mohammed.

The new CP reported to the state police command in Osogbo on Thursday, according to a statement released on Friday by the public relations officer for the state police, SP Yemisi Opalola.

Naija News reports that the police spokesperson said that the new commissioner was appointed following the redeployment of the outgoing police commissioner

The statement read, “The deployment is sequel to the recent redeployment of former Commissioner of Police, CP Isyaku Mohammed.

“The new Commissioner of Police holds B.A in History/Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and was a SEC 45 alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos. He has served in various capacities in different states of the country and outside Nigeria.

“He also served at different departments of the Nigeria Police, namely Administration, Operations, and Investigations, like a colossus. He was a Contingent Commander, Nigeria Formed Police Units to the United Nations Mission in Liberia. “He was the Pioneer Police logistics Officer/NCC, Team Coordinator ECOWAS mission, Guinea Bissau and Chief of Training, Department of Peacekeeping Operations, FHQ Abuja among others.”

Recall that the outgoing commissioner, Mohammed only took office on November 10, 2023.