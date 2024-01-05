Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 5th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 5th January 2024.

The PUNCH: Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday stormed the headquarters of Dangote Industries Limited in Ikoyi, Lagos, in furtherance of the ongoing investigation into the alleged abuse of the foreign exchange allocations by the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The Guardian: On the day South Africa’s Johann Rupert ended Aliko Dangote’s 12-year rule as Africa’s richest person, Nigeria’s anti-graft officials yesterday, raided the headquarters of Dangote Group in Lagos at about 3:00 p.m. as part of an ongoing probe into the former Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Nation: Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, must appear at the Abuja headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation, the agency has said.

Daily Trust: One month after the federal government promised to crash the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, households and businesses are still paying high prices for every kilogram of the commodity. This is because the price has remained on the high side, as investigation by Daily Trust revealed that not much has been achieved in making it affordable.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.