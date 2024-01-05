Is Uzodinma The President Or Your Govt Is Benefiting From Southeast Insecurity? – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Challenges Tinubu

The younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Kanunta, has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the continued detention of his brother.

Naija News reports that Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, on the orders of the Nigerian government.

He has been incarcerated since 2021 following his arrest in Kenya and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

However, in a post via X on Friday, Kanunta alleged that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and some of his friends in the Southeast are those preventing the release of the Biafra agitator.

He further questioned Tinubu if he was benefiting from the insecurity in the Southeast.

He wrote, “@Govhopeuzodinma is the one blocking the release of #MaziNnamdiKanu from DSS dungeon with few of his friends in SE, and my question to @officialABAT is Gov Uzodinma the president of Nigeria or is your government benefitting from the insecurity in SE through your security chiefs?”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has revealed that discussions are in progress to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

His chief press secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, shared this update in a statement from Abuja.

The Supreme Court recently mandated a retrial for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), who has been detained for an extended period.

His imprisonment has led to widespread agitation, including the Sit-at-Home protests observed on Mondays in the southeast region.

Speaking on FLO FM’s “South East political Roundtable,” Kalu emphasized the need to halt the Sit-at-Home observance, noting its negative impact on attracting investors to the southeast.

Story continues below advertisement

He also discussed the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) launched in Abia State’s Bende Local Government Area, urging armed individuals to embrace this non-kinetic approach to resolving security challenges and other regional grievances.