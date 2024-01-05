Female Serial Phone Snatcher, 84 Other Suspects Arrested In Borno

A female serial phone thief, Fatima Abacha, also known as Bintu, has met her waterloo in Borno State following a recent operation by police operatives in the state.

Naija News understands that the suspect was among 84 other individuals paraded before the state police command on Thursday over various criminal activities.

The crimes committed by these suspects encompass criminal conspiracy, rape, homicide, armed robbery, theft, forgery, possession of dangerous weapons, and possession of illegal drugs such as Indian hemp.

During a parade of the suspects in Maiduguri on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daso Nahum, disclosed that these offences took place between October 1 and December 31, 2023.

The command has successfully resolved 49 cases, resulting in the conviction of 27 suspects. Additionally, 14 cases are currently under investigation, while 31 others have been charged in court.

The PPRO further revealed that Bintu, a resident of Shehuri South, Maiduguri, who had been wanted for multiple instances of mobile phone theft, was apprehended on December 28, 2023.

“During the investigation, she revealed her accomplice, one Mohammed Isa, from the Babban Layi area of the metropolis.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is visiting residential houses as house help and stealing mobile phones of the unsuspected house owner.

“One Techno LC6 phone was recovered as an exhibit while the case is still under investigation to arrest the receivers who will also be prosecuted,” Daily Trust quoted the police spokesperson saying.

Nahum further disclosed that on December 31, 2023, four individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in a criminal plot, illegal gathering, possession of weapons, and possession of Indian hemp.

He clarified that the items found in their possession consisted of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a sword, two pots utilized for inhaling a locally known intoxicant called shisha, a stick, and five mobile phones.

He stated the suspects were investigated for thorough prosecution under the Borno State Penal Code Law and other related legislations in 2023.

“The suspect confessed to having acquired a locally made pistol from one Abubakarof Kalimbo village, Babangida LGA of Yobe; efforts are ongoing to arrest Abubakar,” he said.

During the holiday season of Christmas and New Year, the police command said it apprehended a total of 8 individuals believed to be members of a Malian gang.

The command further stated that these arrests were carried out as a result of a raid conducted on suspected criminal hideouts located in Mairi, Fori, Tashan Bama, and Gwange.