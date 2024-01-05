Borno Youths Now Drinking Fermented Urine To Get High – NDLEA Reveals

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has disclosed that Borno state youths are now using fermented urine, kept for ten days, as hard drugs.

This was revealed in a statement released on Thursday, January 4, in Maiduguri by the NDLEA’s commander of drugs in Borno state, Iliyasu Mani.

Naija News reports that he voiced serious concern about the widespread use of psychoactive chemicals by young people, pointing out that they also combine soft drinks with other unusual ingredients like camel pee, lizard dung, and mentholated spirit.

He disclosed that their pursuit of intoxication also involves inhaling gutter debris and toilet smells.

Mani said: “Let me state categorically here that these new psychoactive substances that are commonly abused today include Cannabis Sativa, skunk, Cough syrup with codeine; Ice, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Pentazocine, rubber solution, glue, gutter dirt, toilet fumes, lizard dung.

“Others include Lipton soaked in gin, camel urine, Mentholated spirit in soft drinks; 10-day-old human Urine, and so on.”

Under his leadership, Mani said the NDLEA command had made significant progress in combating drug addiction; he, however added that “the issue of substance abuse is even getting challenging, especially with the involvement of young teens in the abuse of new psychoactive substances, especially women.”

“Despite all these, we must not lose our hope as the agency has strengthened its efforts towards prevention strategy through the establishment of remodeled counselling/rehab centre within the premises of Borno State Command,” the NDLEA added.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Mani, his command has also set up drop-in centers at all postsecondary institutions to act as hubs for drug abuse research for the good of all.