Yul Edochie May Lose Children Over Demand For May’s Bride Price

A Facebook user, Wisdom Nwdene, has warned Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, over the implication of demanding the bride price of his estranged wife, May.

Naija News reports that Yul’s demand comes a day after he accused May of undergoing breast enlargement surgery after the loss of their first son in 2023 without his consent.

The actor, however, in a follow-up post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, urged May to remove his surname from her name going forward.

He wondered why May is yet to drop his name after she filed for a divorce.

Responding to Edochie’s outburst, Nwedene hinted at the tradition of Ebonyi State regarding the return of bride price.

He claimed that the demand for May’s bride price would amount to losing the children because her family will have full custody of them.

Nwedene advised the movie star to apply caution, except he doesn’t want the children with May.

Explaining further, Wisdom said that the man May chooses to settle down with will be the one to father the children she had for Yul.

He said, “Anyone close to Yul Edochie should tell him that in Ebonyi State, once Family members return bride price, the children is no longer his own.

“And any man that comes to marry May will automatically own his children. That’s the tradition in Ebonyi State and he should trend with caution except he doesn’t want the children he had with May.”