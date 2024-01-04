Ondo Governor, Aiyedatiwa Makes Promises On Amotekun Continuity

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has affirmed the southwest governors’ commitment to maintaining the Western Nigeria Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps.

This assurance followed a five-kilometer walk in Akure by Amotekun Corps officers from Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, and Ondo in honour of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Aiyedatiwa praised Amotekun for its significant role in ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the southwest zone.

He emphasized the importance of the corps and promised continued support.

The governor commended the Amotekun commanders for honouring Akeredolu, describing his passing as a monumental loss to the state and the security network.

The Commander of Ondo State Security Network and Chairman of the South West Amotekun Commanders, Adetunji Adeleye, acknowledged Akeredolu’s lasting legacy, especially in enhancing regional security.

He confirmed the governors’ solidarity and the corps’ resolve to continue Akeredolu’s work.

Adeleye and other commanders, including retired Col. Olayinka Olayanju from Oyo, highlighted the significant improvement in security since Amotekun’s establishment three years ago.

They reaffirmed their dedication to continuing the late governor’s vision and ensuring the corps’ ongoing operation.

He said, “We have met all the governors, and all of them have shown their solidarity to the people of Ondo State.

“All the corps commanders travelled from their various states today; that’s the essence of the 5km walk we embarked on today.

“The good work he (Akeredolu) did, mainly in the security system in Southwest, is worth mentioning.

“We all knew what the security situation was before the creation of Amotekun; that’s about three years ago, and we are living testimony of the fact that security in the Southwest has greatly improved.

“We are resolute in continuing the good work that he started. That’s our contribution to immortalising him as our great leader.

“Akeredolu was resolute and sincere in making sure that Amotekun Corps became a reality.”