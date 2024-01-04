NRC Official Arrested For Alleged Ticket Racketeering In Lagos (Video)

An official of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has been arrested by security agents for allegedly being involved in ticket racketeering.

Naija News gathered that the NRC official was arrested on Thursday minutes after stranded passengers protested over the alleged racketeering of tickets at Ebute Metta Train Station in Lagos.

The passengers expressed their displeasure over the alleged ticket racketeering and called on the Federal Government to address the menace.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had announced waivers on transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Tinubu said the federal government will bear 50 per cent of the transport fares for interstate road travellers across the country during the festive season, adding that train rides will be absolutely free across the nation beginning from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that all the logistics for the implementation had been worked out between the Minister of Transportation and the transport unions and luxurious bus owners.

Over 163,000 Nigerians Enjoyed 50% Discount On Road Fares, Free Train Trips – FG

In a related development, the Federal Government has said about 163, 878 Nigerians have enjoyed the transportation rebate introduced in December 2023.

Alake, who doubles as the Chairman of the Committee on the implementation of the end-of-the-year transportation subsidy programme, said between December 21 and 31, 2023, the NRC transported 71,000 passengers.

The minister added that buses operating under the umbrella of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) carried 77,122 travellers, adding that 652 bus trips originating travels from Oshodi Interchange in Lagos carried 15,766 passengers.

He said the committee took some remedial measures by adding two more routes and engaging other bus-owning stakeholders, such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the state-owned transport companies, and the Private Transport Operators Association (PTONA).