NLC President Reveals When President Tinubu Is Expected To Start Paying New Minimum Wage

The President of the Nigerian Labour Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has revealed that the congress expects the administration of President Bola Tinubu to start paying a new minimum wage by March 2024.

Speaking on Thursday, the NLC president disclosed that the existing minimum wage will be expiring by March this year, and the labour leaders expect the federal government to have concluded negotiations on a new wage before then.

According to him, the NLC has done the needful since last year by sending the names of its representatives to the government for the minimum wage committee to be constituted.

He added that it is left for the government to constitute the committee so negotiations can commence in earnest.

“The Federal Government had through a letter asked the organised labour to release our names to the new minimum wage committee to be constituted.

“Since last year, the list was submitted to the government and it is only when the committee is constituted that we now go into negotiation with the government as a union to agree on it.

“The existing minimum wage will be expiring by March this year, so it is hoped we may conclude the negotiation for a new minimum wage before March,” Ajaero told newsmen.

The NLC president added that the federal government has only paid one month of the wage award announced for Nigerian workers in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal.

He stated that the arrears are expected to be released by the end of January this year.

“All should be released to the workers by the end of this year January,” Ajaero said.