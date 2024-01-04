Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 4th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 4th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The All Progressives Congress has waved off the reported plan by the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the 2027 election. The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, in an interview with The PUNCH on Wednesday, described Atiku’s 2027 ambition as the most laughable news of 2024. He said the former vice-president would be defeated again.

The Guardian: Amid paucity of funds to close the gap of infrastructural deficit nationwide, there is a growing concern on routine vandalisation of available public assets, which currently costs over N132 billion in repairs yearly.

The Nation: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has tracked N30 billion of the N44 billion moved from the accounts of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). The multiple accounts to which the funds were moved by some NSIPA officials have been frozen by the anti-graft agency as part of an ongoing probe.

Daily Trust: Four people have been killed by armed robbers on Tuesday at One-Man Village, near Mararaba, Nasarawa State. The gun wielding attackers stormed Wisdom Supermarket, located along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in Nasarawa State and took security operatives, customers and attendants unawares.

