‘When Last Have You Sent Money?’ – Portable’s Babymama Speaks On Romantic Affair With MC Oluomo’s Associate

The estranged babymama to controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, Keji, has tackled her baby daddy over an alleged romantic relationship with popular socialite, Koko Zaria.

Naija News recalls that in December 2022, Portable welcomed a child with Keji, the singer’s third baby mama.

The singer was, however, said to have sent her away last year after the pair made several allegations against each other.

Last week, Portable performed at the Oshodi Day carnival in Lagos, while Koko Zaria, was also present at the event. There were rumours that Koko Zaria took Keji to the carnival.

But in an Instastory rant, Portable accused Koko Zaria of having an affair with his baby mama, adding that Keji has been taking his son with her anytime she wants to see her lover.

Portable pleaded with MC Oluomo to tell Koko Zaria to return his son and threatened to beat up the NURTW official if he failed to return his son to him within seven days.

In response to the accusation, Keji, in a post via Instagram, said it has been over three months since Portable sent money to their son, except for his birthday shoot.

She further urged Portable to provide evidence of money sent for their son’s upkeep.

She wrote: “You said you are giving my baby money. Please Mr man, when last have you sent money? Over three months now, I don’t think you sent any money, talkless of food money, what nonsense are you capping online, you sent only his birthday shoot money, which money did you now say you sent, can you help me sent the screenshot in case I’ve forgotten. Am I not the one feeding my baby myself. you will not say you’re not giving others money for their food ooo but mine is the issue for you.”