What State Governors Must Do To NASS Members – Tinubu’s Minister Reveals

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, has admonished state governors under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to work in collaboration with members of the National Assembly (NASS) in a bid to bring development that will improve the lives of the citizens they represent.

Sununu made this call on Tuesday when he attended the commissioning of a digital conference centre at the Lagos State University (LASU).

Naija News understands that the project was facilitated by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who represented Surulere 1 Federal Constituency before he was appointed Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

“What we witnessed today shows that when you have an alignment between state governors and members of the national assembly, progress is involved,” Daily Trust quoted Sununu saying during the project commissioning.

Several projects were undertaken in the Surulere 1 constituency, such as the expansion of Babs Animashaun Road to dual carrier with a bridge in the Census Area, the construction of a Mini multipurpose stadium, and the establishment of a general hospital with an 80-bed capacity on Iyun Road, Naija News understands.

During the commissioning ceremony, Gbajabiamila emphasized that holding a public office comes with the responsibility to fulfil a social contract with the public.

Highlighting the significance of collaboration, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, reiterated that the purpose of governance is to deliver positive benefits to the citizens.

He also revealed that the state government has initiated discussions with the Federal Ministry of Health to establish a state medical university by the end of 2024.

Notable individuals present at the commissioning ceremony included former deputy governor Femi Pedro, Vice Chancellor of LASU Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and other distinguished guests.