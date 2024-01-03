Ugandan Pastor Shot In Murder Attempt

A well-known Ugandan pastor and supporter of President Yoweri Museveni, Aloysius Bugingo, has been hospitalized after a shooting incident that resulted in the death of his bodyguard, as reported by the police on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening when unidentified assailants fired at Bugingo’s vehicle and then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Bugingo’s bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard, was unfortunately killed in the incident.

Ugandan police have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of Pastor Bugingo and the killing of his bodyguard.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is a prominent and sometimes controversial figure in Uganda, heading the House of Prayer Ministries, one of the most influential Pentecostal churches in the country.

He also has his own television and radio channels, which he uses to give unconditional support for Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

The police added, “Despite sustaining injuries during the attack, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo managed to transport the vehicle to Mulago Hospital.

“Regrettably, his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard, succumbed to the assault and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.”

They said Bugingo was “undergoing medical treatment and is under close monitoring.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bugingo’s support for the president and more recently his son, who is seen as the potential successor, regularly attracts wrath from the opposition, who the pastor in turn openly criticises in sermons.