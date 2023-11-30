Cheers As 70-Year-Old Woman Delivers Twins After Years Of Barrenness

A 70-year-old Ugandan woman, Safina Namukwaya, has given birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

Naija News learned that the remarkable achievement was made possible through an in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

It was reported that the septuagenarian underwent a successful caesarean delivery at the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Wednesday.

The hospital also went ahead to share the news of the delivery via its Facebook page on Wednesday, sharing a video clip of Namukwaya speaking just before the delivery of her beautiful babies.

“Yes, she delivered twins, a boy and a girl. A historic achievement indeed.

“As we honour this courageous mother and anticipate the healthy growth of her twins, we invite you to celebrate with us. This story isn’t just about medical success; it’s about the strength and resilience of the human spirit,” the hospital captioned the video clip shared on social media.

See a screengrab of the post below:

According to BBC, Namukwaya had earlier told a privately owned NTV channel that it was her second delivery three years after giving birth to a girl in 2020.

She narrated that she had experienced multiple difficulties during the pregnancy, including desertion by the children’s father. According to Namukwaya: “Men don’t like to be told that you are carrying more than one child. Ever since I was admitted here, my man has never shown up.”

She expressed concern about how she would manage to raise the children even though she was happy to have them after years of enduring stigma and ridicule for being childless.

“One time, a very young boy heckled me saying I had been cursed by my mother to die without a child,” she recalled. According to the hospital where she had the babies. Namukwaya became the oldest woman in Africa to give birth.

Naija News understands that IVF is a medical procedure employed to aid individuals experiencing fertility problems in conceiving children.