Photos: Man Marries Seven Wives Including Two Sisters

Ugandan traditional healer, Ssaalongo Nsikonenne Habib Ssezzigu, married seven wives on Sunday, 10th September, in Bugereka village, in the Mukono district of Uganda.

Naija News understands that the seven new brides include two biological sisters: Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida, and Musanyusa, Habib’s first wife.

In what was described as a historic wedding, Habib and his wives, after taking their vows, held a big procession led by bodaboda cyclists, through the towns of Kalagi, Kasana, and Nakifuma, before arriving at their home at 6 pm.

According to Capital FM News, Habib, in his speech at the reception, applauded his wives for their loyalty, disclosing his intentions to take more wives in future.

“I introduced them separately and decided to wed them all at once to make one big happy family,” he noted

Speaking at the ceremony, the groom’s father, Hajj Abdul Ssemakula, noted that polygamy had been practised in their family, adding that his grandfather had six wives separated by curtains in a single house.

“My own late father had 5 wives, and I myself have four wives who live in one house,” he said.

Admirers reportedly lined up at the roadside to witness what seemed historic in the village.

Habib allegedly gifted each of his wives a brand-new car.

See photo from the event.