‘The Church Can Not Be His Structure’ – Bwala Tells Peter Obi What He Must Do To Ensure Survival Of Labour Party

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has declared that whether the Labour Party (LP) will stay alive and active till 2027 is dependent on its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He, however, warned that the church cannot be the structure upon which Obi relies to win elections.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with Channels TV, Bwala called on Obi to patiently build the party, know members of the National Working Committee and candidates contesting elections on the platform of the Labour Party.

“How you will tell whether the Labour Party will stay alive and active till 2027 is going to be dependent on Peter Obi. How he is patient enough to build that political party. He must know the National Working Committee in various states, he must know candidates of the party, he must be involved in building the structure of the party.

“The church can not be his structure, that’s the point I’m saying,” Bwala said during the interview.

Pray For Gov Fubara – Daniel Bwala

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has said the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has entered a trap and needs prayers.

Bwala stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday while reacting to the political crisis between Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Reacting, Bwala said Fubara needs prayers, predicting that he would still be removed from office because he had already stepped into the trap set for him.

He added that Fubara is unaware of what is happening.