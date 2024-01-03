No Ransom Was Paid For Nasarawa Council Chairman’s Freedom — Police

The Nasarawa State Police Command has said no ransom was paid to secure the release of the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, Safiyanu Isa Andaha, from his abductors.

Recall that Andaha and his political godfather, Adamu Umar Custom were abducted by men suspected to be bandits on New Year’s Day, but regained their freedom on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the sum of N10 million was paid to the kidnappers after the initial demand of N50 million, which was negotiated before they were released.

Speaking to The Nation, a member of the state working committee of the APC, who hails from Akwanga local government and spearheaded the negotiation, disclosed that they arrived at N10m, which was eventually paid.

He also stated that the council chairman and his political godfather have been reunited with their families.

But in a statement on Wednesday morning, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, said Andaha’s release was a result of sustained pressure applied on the kidnappers by security operatives.

He further stated that the command’s anti-kidnapping unit and Akwanga Divisional Patrol team were dispatched to Andaha village to transport the kidnapped victims for medical examinations.