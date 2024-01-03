Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 3rd January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and fuel marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, on Tuesday, clashed again over the removal of subsidy on petrol. This came against the backdrop of the depreciation of the naira against the United States dollar at both the official Investors & Exporters Window and the parallel market.

The Guardian: Despite the country’s growing crisis in the education sector resulting in about 20 million children out-of-school, about 29 states have failed to access N68.73 billion Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) matching grant to boost primary education in 2023.

The Nation: A few hours after her suspension, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu. She was still being detained as at press time last night.

Daily Trust: The North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) has urged the Federal Government to get to the root of the perennial killings in Plateau State for lasting peace. The chairman of the forum, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, made the call in Jos yesterday when he led his colleagues on a condolence visit to Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang over the Christmas Eve attacks on 23 communities in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas which led to the death of over 150 people.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.