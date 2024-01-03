Nigeria Can Not Afford This Govt, Tinubu’s 2024 Budget Is Audio – Ologbondiyan

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has submitted that the current system of governance in Nigeria is too expensive for the country.

He asserted that the country can not afford the financial burdens of running such a system of governance.

According to him, any government that comes to power and fails to address the issue of the high cost of governance is simply not ready to get the job done.

Naija News reports that Ologbondiyan made the submission on Wednesday during an interview with Arise TV.

While berating the government of President Bola Tinubu, the PDP chieftain stated that most of the 2024 budget figures are simply fake in terms of allocation and implementation.

He questioned the reality of the amounts quoted in the budget and the actual things they are expected to cater for, saying what is happening is mainly “audio budgeting and audio implementation.”

In his words, “Anybody who is going to preside over this country- and I remember that we were very clear about that in the People’s Democratic Party- and is not going to touch the cost of governance is just not ready. Because to be honest, we cannot afford this system of government as a people. Until we agree to that truth, we aren’t going anywhere. So, it’s not enough to say oh, things look different.

“If you go to the issue of budgeting 100 billion for the feeding of students, the question that Nigerians have been asking- where are those students? Where are they doing the feeding? Who are those responsible? Where is it happening? So, most of these budget process, they are audio. That’s just the truth. It’s audio budgeting and audio implementation. So, you cannot be saying that you budget a particular amount for defence, you budget a particular amount for education, but you’ll now go to national assembly in a multiplying order and make a budget. I think we should be honest with ourselves on their budgeting.”