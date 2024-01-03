List Of Super Eagles Players That Have Arrived AFCON 2023 Camp

The Super Eagles camp for the 2023 AFCON, scheduled to be held in Cote d’Ivoire, has officially commenced in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with a total of 17 players.

This information was confirmed in a publication via the official X handle of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

Currently, the players present in the camp include Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, and Victor Boniface. Additionally, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Leke Ojo, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, and Frank Onyeka are also part of the camp.

Furthermore, Bruno Onyemaechi, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Bright Osayi Samuel, and Raphael Onyedika have also reported to the camp.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to conduct their inaugural training session this evening, while additional players like Osimhen and Chukwueze are anticipated to arrive in the upcoming days.

Nigeria is set to compete against Equatorial Guinea in their first match on Sunday, January 14th.