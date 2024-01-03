Governor Aiyedatiwa Suspends Local Govt Caretaker Committee Chairmen In Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has suspended the local government caretaker committees and their chairmen in the state.

The directive was contained in a letter dated January 2, 2024, from the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The letter, which was signed by Alonge Adewale on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, directed the Heads of Local Government Administrations (HOLGAs) in all the LGAs/LCDAs to immediately assume responsibility in acting capacity pending the resolution of legal matters relating to the issue.

The letter expressed displeasure that despite the suspension of all recently appointed caretaker committee members by a court of competent jurisdiction, some individuals in these former positions are still parading themselves in the posts.

The directive therefore instructed the HOLGAs to retrieve all assets and properties of the LGAs/LCDAs with the former caretaker chairmen, vice chairmen and other members for safekeeping.

PDP NWC Declares ‘Suspension’ Of Ondo Chair Illegal

A controversy has emerged within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding the suspension of its Ondo State Chairman, Fatai Adams.

Naija News had earlier reported that the State Working Committee announced Adams’ suspension for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP swiftly countered the suspension, declaring it illegal and ineffective.

PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, stated late Tuesday that the action was not in line with the party’s constitution and established rules.

The NWC emphasized that no State Working Committee holds the authority to suspend a state chairman without proper recourse to the NWC, as mandated by the PDP Constitution.