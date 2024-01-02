Controversy As PDP NWC Declares ‘Suspension’ Of Ondo Chair Illegal

A controversy has emerged within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding the suspension of its Ondo State Chairman, Fatai Adams.

Naija News had earlier reported that the State Working Committee announced Adams’ suspension for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP swiftly countered the suspension, declaring it illegal and ineffective.

PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, stated late Tuesday that the action was not in line with the party’s constitution and established rules.

The NWC emphasized that no State Working Committee holds the authority to suspend a state chairman without proper recourse to the NWC, as mandated by the PDP Constitution.

He said, “The PDP is an organized political Party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and Rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and Rules.

“The NWC cautions those involved in this illegal act in defiance of the PDP Constitution to retrace their steps as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive actions to preserve the stability of our Party and the sanctity of our Constitution and Rules.”

The NWC emphasised that Adams remained the chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the PDP.

The party’s higher organ charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members to disregard the purported suspension.