Four Killed As Gunmen Attack Nasarawa Supermarket – Police Reacts

At least four people were killed on Tuesday when gunmen attacked a supermarket in One Man Village, near Mararaba, in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Naija News understands that the incident is now under investigation.

Reports made available to journalists on Wednesday revealed that the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigative Department in Lafia to lead the investigation.

It was gathered that four armed men carried out the deadly attack, which resulted in the tragic deaths of four customers.

According to The PUNCH, the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The news platform claimed to have obtained a video of the incident revealing an identity card of one of the deceased.

The Nasarawa police spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident to a journalist, saying that four persons were killed in the incident, adding that the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of SCID to investigate the matter.

Nasel said, “I wish to confirm that on January 2, 2024. Some hoodlums numbering four attacked the Wisdom supermarket at Adehi, Karu local government shooting sporadically. The armed men opened fire on customers and four persons were recovered and taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctors.

“Their corpses have been deposited at Maraba Medical Centre. The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigative Department in Lafia to move to the scene and carry out a comprehensive investigation into the case. The outcome of the investigation will be made known.”